UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Confidence Revealed On PTI Govt In Gallup Survey:Khurram Sher Zaman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Public confidence revealed on PTI Govt in Gallup Survey:Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Sunday said that public confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government in the recent Gallup poll was the result of its positive policies.

Responding to the Gallup Survey report, he said that Karachi would be an ideal city under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The President of PTI Karachi said that people of Karachi had given a clear reply to the opponents by giving decision in favor of PTI in Gallup Survey.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that if a survey be conducted at the provincial level, it would be clear that PTI would form the next government in Sindh.

He said that the rejected parties should keep in mind that this time the mayor would be of PTI. Only the PTI had the solution to the city's problems.

The MPA said that development works were underway in the city on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI was to be credited for establishing peace in Karachi.

Khurram further said that today people were doing business in the city without any fear and there would be ideal development in the city through Karachi Transformation Plan.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Gallup Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

57 minutes ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

2 hours ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

2 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

4 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.