Public confidence revealed on PTI Govt in Gallup Survey:Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Sunday said that public confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government in the recent Gallup poll was the result of its positive policies.

Responding to the Gallup Survey report, he said that Karachi would be an ideal city under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The President of PTI Karachi said that people of Karachi had given a clear reply to the opponents by giving decision in favor of PTI in Gallup Survey.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that if a survey be conducted at the provincial level, it would be clear that PTI would form the next government in Sindh.

He said that the rejected parties should keep in mind that this time the mayor would be of PTI. Only the PTI had the solution to the city's problems.

The MPA said that development works were underway in the city on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI was to be credited for establishing peace in Karachi.

Khurram further said that today people were doing business in the city without any fear and there would be ideal development in the city through Karachi Transformation Plan.