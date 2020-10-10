UrduPoint.com
Public Confident On PM's Abilities To Transform Quaid E Azam's Pakistan: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Saturday said that the public had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and his capabilities to transform the country into Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan.

In a video message aired on ptv news, he said people were confident that it was only PM Imran Khan who had the ability to change this rotten system, adding, the corrupt mafia was also aware of his success stories that had led to their failure thus uncertainty prevailed in the country.

Faisal said corrupt elements discarded in last general elections are now suffering from confusion and distress due to their insincerity and had nothing to do with problems of masses, added, these elements have only put the national interests at stake for the sake of their vested interests.

He said, "Opposition parties lack public support and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term".

He also assured the nation that his government will soon overcome inflation in the country caused by the flawed policies of previous regimes.

Senator Faisal said that corrupt opposition leaders will never get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) despite using blackmailing tactics.

