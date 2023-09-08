Open Menu

Public Continues To Suffer Due To Political Leaders' Collective Pursuit To Power: Shaikh Rashid

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2023 | 11:31 AM

Public continues to suffer due to political leaders' collective pursuit to power: Shaikh Rashid

The AML chief says Shehbaz Sharif, during his time in public office, had a busy schedule of attending seven events a day, contrasting it with his frequent illnesses in London after leaving public office while Nawaz Sharif had been dealing with political issues for several years.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) Pakistan Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday attributed the suffering of the poverty-stricken masses to the collective actions of political leaders in their pursuit of power.

In a recent social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sheikh Rashid Ahmed criticized both the PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehman for accusing the PML-N of causing economic turmoil in the country.

He asserted that the people of Pakistan were the ones bearing the brunt of the inefficiencies of all political leaders.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed emphasized that the pressing challenges faced by the masses, such as poverty and unemployment, did not seem to be the top priorities for these political leaders.

Taking a dig at PML-N's president, Sheikh Rashid mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif, during his time in public office, had a busy schedule of attending seven events a day, contrasting it with his frequent illnesses in London after leaving public office. He also noted that Nawaz Sharif had been dealing with political issues for several years.

Furthermore, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed pointed out that the top leadership of both the PPP and the PML-N had left the country, fearing public backlash.

He concluded by stating that the individuals protesting against high power bills and inflation on the streets were not affiliated with any specific political party.

