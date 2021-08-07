UrduPoint.com

Public Cooperation Crucial For 'Green Pakistan Initiative: Kamoka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :National assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka has said that public cooperation is imperative to materialise the dream of 'Green Pakistan', which is essential to get rid of environmental pollution.

Talking to the media during massive tree plantation at Sammundri Road on Saturday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had started tsunami tree plantation programme at right time and the step would help in overcome deforestation as well as air pollution.

He said that prosperity of Pakistan was directly linked with favourable weather conditions, while national and international organisations were constantly issuing warnings on climate changes.

He said that in the coming years, the country might face the dangers of rising temperatures and severe water shortages. Had the forests not cut down in the past, the situation would have been much better today, he added.

He said that for the success of the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign, all government departments should play their role. In this connection, targets had also been given to all government agencies and departments and now they were working day and night to achieve these targets.

Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema said that 100,000 more saplings would be planted in different parts of the city during August this year. She appealed to citizens to take part in the campaign under "One man, two plants" scheme and they should also plant as many as possible trees.

She said that 15,000 saplings were planted in one day on Saturday while 30,000 more would be planted within the next fortnight in Faisalabad.

She said that 7,000 saplings were planted in one minute at Sammundri Road near Coca Cola factory, while remaining 8,000 were planted in other parts of the city on Saturday.

The PHA was planting thousands of new and environment-friendly plants at a distance of 4 feet and more than 100,000 saplings had so far been planted in Faisalabad during August 2021, she added.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Khurram Shehzad Sheikh, Chairman FDA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar MPA, Chairman PHA Mian Waris Aziz MPA, Firdous Rae MPA, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) Tehmina Pasha and others were also present.

