Public Cooperation Crucial For Success In Policing Affairs

Public cooperation crucial for success in policing affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have involved community in policing affairs and promoted partnerships with its members not merely for checking crime but to bridge trust gap between police and public.

It was stated by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Sheikh in a meeting with members of Neighborhood watch Committees which was also attended by SDPOs and all SHOs.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar, the meeting was held to enhance cooperation between police and public and devise effective strategy to combat crime through mutual cooperation.

Members of Conciliatory Committees specially attended the meeting and all were briefed about the working and progress of these Committees so for. Coordination between Police Pairs and members is established for mutual cooperation in order to curb the crimes. Issues of members were discussed and future action plan is set. Members praised the initiative of these committees and said crime has reduced since constitution of these committees. All members assured their full support in this noble cause.

