Public cooperation crucial to curb coronavirus: Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that public cooperation was highly significant to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He called upon the masses to continuously implement SOPs in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that maintenance of social distance policy would ensure public safety, according to a handout issued here.

Buzdar asserted that violation of SOPs on the Eid-ul-Azha would not be tolerated at any cost. He urged upon the masses to learn to live with coronavirus by adopting precautions because it could not be predicted about how long it would prolong. He said that directions had been issued to ensure strict enforcement of SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha and their implementation would be carried out through administrative measures.

He called upon the masses and all others to prove themselves to be responsible citizens.

The Chief Minister directed that departments concerned must ensure implementation on the steps taken and guidelines issued by the government to curb coronavirus pandemic. He warned that there was no scope of showing any negligence regarding implementation on the steps undertaken by the government to control coronavirus.

The CM emphasized that implementing government directions would definitely protect oneself and others from Covid-19 pandemic, therefore citizens must adopt precautionary measures for their safety.