Public Cooperation Essential To Efficiently Cope With Pandemic: Asad Umer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said the cooperation of the general public in implementing prevention measures is important in successfully curbing the spread of third wave of COVID-19 across country.

If the people did not comply with the health guidelines, they would have to impose complete lockdowns in cities, he warned while speaking to a private news channel.

"We are in the process of identifying those hospitals with more Covid-19 patients and their capacity will be further enhanced", he added.

He said that ventilators, their condition, oxygen supply and other facilities are also being examined on daily basis.

He said that federal government has received more than three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and other two million would come soon, adding, private sector imported over 60,000 vaccines as well.

He further lamented that Sindh government was playing politics on Covid vaccine and telling lies before media that their government was buying vaccine at their own.

He further mentioned that Pakistan was one of the first countries to allow the private sector to import and sell COVID-19 vaccines.

He said 100 percent vaccine burden put on federal government as Sindh was still behind from this vaccination process and Pakistan was bringing vaccines on a large scale.

Asad Umer said government has kicked off walk in coronavirus vaccinations for 60 to 64 year-olds.

Replying to a query, he said overall the world's vaccine demand was high and supply was low, adding, countries across the world have been reporting shortages of vaccines.

He said Pakistan had planned to vaccinate 70 million people this year, adding, vaccination against COVID-19 would continue to be free for eligible population groups in all those government COVID vaccination centers.

