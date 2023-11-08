Open Menu

Public Cooperation For Establishing Peace In Any Area

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Public cooperation for establishing peace in any area

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has visited different police check posts and checkpoints in far-flung areas of the district and participated in a ‘Jirga’ of local elders.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO paid this visit keeping in view the recent threats and terrorist attacks in different areas of the district.

The district police chief, while addressing the Jirga, said the cooperation of local people was imperative for establishing peace in the region.

He vowed that the nefarious designs of the terrorists would be thwarted with the support of the people. The local elders assured the DPO of their full cooperation in establishing peace in the area. In the end, the local elders and DPO prayed for peace and order.

