UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Cooperation Imperative For Complete Eradication Of Dengue: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Public cooperation imperative for complete eradication of dengue: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that public cooperation is imperative for complete eradication of dengue larvae.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee held today to review implementation on anti-dengue campaign.

CEO DHA Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemic control Dr Zulqarnain, representative of PITB Dr Adnan, education, Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Civil Defense, Livestock, Industries, Labor, WASA, PHA, Punjab Police, TEVTA and other departments were also present.

He said that prevention of dengue is not possible without the cooperation of the citizens therefore, awareness programs would be launched for implementation on precautionary measures against dengue mosquitoes.

He directed the anti-dengue teams remain active in the field for complete eradication of dengue larvae.

He said that dengue larvae breeding sites should be checked daily on regular basis and effective measures should be taken for continuous permanent elimination of breeding sites.

He urged the anti dengue teams to keep their eyes open in the field and junkyards, graveyards and plant nurseries should be checked regularly.

He said that keeping Android mobile phones functional and upload the activities on the portal daily.

During the meeting, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr.Muhammad Zulqarnain briefed about the performance and surveillance report on anti-dengue drive.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Education Punjab Mobile Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

16 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

2 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.