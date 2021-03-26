Public cooperation imperative for complete eradication of dengue: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that public cooperation is imperative for complete eradication of dengue larvae.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee held today to review implementation on anti-dengue campaign.

CEO DHA Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemic control Dr Zulqarnain, representative of PITB Dr Adnan, education, Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Civil Defense, Livestock, Industries, Labor, WASA, PHA, Punjab Police, TEVTA and other departments were also present.

He said that prevention of dengue is not possible without the cooperation of the citizens therefore, awareness programs would be launched for implementation on precautionary measures against dengue mosquitoes.

He directed the anti-dengue teams remain active in the field for complete eradication of dengue larvae.

He said that dengue larvae breeding sites should be checked daily on regular basis and effective measures should be taken for continuous permanent elimination of breeding sites.

He urged the anti dengue teams to keep their eyes open in the field and junkyards, graveyards and plant nurseries should be checked regularly.

He said that keeping Android mobile phones functional and upload the activities on the portal daily.

During the meeting, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr.Muhammad Zulqarnain briefed about the performance and surveillance report on anti-dengue drive.