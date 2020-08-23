UrduPoint.com
Public Cooperation Imperative For Peace In Muharram: Parliamentary Secretary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that the government is using all its resources to maintain law and order during Muharram.

However, he added, public cooperation is imperative for complete peace in the holy month.

He was visiting various Imambargahs in the city to inspect security arrangements for Muharram processions.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamuka, MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, MPAs Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Khayal Kastro, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Chaudhary, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool and CEO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza were also present during this visit.

Mian Farrukh Habib said that Muharram is a holy month for Mulsims. In this regard, law enforcement agencies and relevant departments have been mobilized for tight security so that nefarious designs of the miscreants and anti state elements could be foiled.

He said that he was personally checking the Muharram arrangements on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar so that all the arrangements of government departments could be made foolproof and trustworthy through public relations.

He also visited Central Imambargah Douglaspura, Tent Basti Dhobi Ghat Ground, Chowk Clock Tower, Bhowana Bazaar, Aminpur Bazaar and other areas and met the organizers of Muharram managers.

Members of District Peace Committee Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Muhammad Jafar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Syed Tajmal Hussain Zaidi and others were present.

Deputy Commissioner, CPO and members of the assembly inquired from the organizers of mourning processions and Muharram Majalis about the administrative security issues and said that there would be no shortage in terms of cleanliness, lighting arrangements and security but the volunteer security guards should also be vigilant and no unauthorized person should be allowed to enter.

They said that three layers of security have been set up at all Imambargahs and Majalis venues so that the participants can be cleared by screening at each check point.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122, Medical Services and other arrangements near Imambargahs and said that security and administrative matters are being monitored continuously. In this regard, Central Control Room is working round the clock in the DC office.

Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Tajmal Hussain Zaidi thanked the Deputy Commissioner, CPO and members of the assembly for their visit and said that due to their supervision, the sense of security has increased.

