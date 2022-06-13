Public cooperation imperative to eliminate crimes: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that public cooperation was imperative to eliminate crimes from society.

Addressing an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) in Sadar police station here on Monday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of police to protect life and property of people. The police were implementing a comprehensive strategy to arrest criminals, but people's cooperation was necessary to get tangible results of the efforts, he added.

He said that people should point out havens of outlaws so that police could arrest them.

He said that every police officer was bound to hold at least two open courts a week in order to listen to the public complaints.

He also stressed the need for close liaison between the police and the public and said that police officers should register FIRs and investigate cases on merit.

More than 20 persons presented their complaints in the open court and the CPO issued orders for redressing them.

Police officers of Iqbal Division, Sadar Circle, Factory Area Circle and Batala Colony circle were also present in the open court.