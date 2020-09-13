Public cooperation imperative to eradicate dengue: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration is utilizing all resources to control breeding of dengue, however, public cooperation is imperative in this regard.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while visiting various areas including CPO office to review implementation on anti-dengue measures. City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary, District Coordinator Dr Aurangzeb and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner and CPO inspected the working of anti-dengue teams of health department and reviewed their surveillance procedures.

They directed anti-dengue teams to check air-coolers, refrigerator trays, water tanks, pots and water storage containers.

Deputy Commissioner also asked the people to take precautionary measures in a conscious manner.

He said that the role of every individual was important for eradication of dengue larvae so people should ensure cleanliness in their homes.

He said that cooperation should be extended to anti-dengue teams of health department which were active for outdoor and indoor surveillance. He warned the concerned officers that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.