UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Cooperation Imperative To Eradicate Dengue: DC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Public cooperation imperative to eradicate dengue: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration is utilizing all resources to control breeding of dengue, however, public cooperation is imperative in this regard.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while visiting various areas including CPO office to review implementation on anti-dengue measures. City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary, District Coordinator Dr Aurangzeb and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner and CPO inspected the working of anti-dengue teams of health department and reviewed their surveillance procedures.

They directed anti-dengue teams to check air-coolers, refrigerator trays, water tanks, pots and water storage containers.

Deputy Commissioner also asked the people to take precautionary measures in a conscious manner.

He said that the role of every individual was important for eradication of dengue larvae so people should ensure cleanliness in their homes.

He said that cooperation should be extended to anti-dengue teams of health department which were active for outdoor and indoor surveillance. He warned the concerned officers that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Water Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tou ..

10 minutes ago

Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

2 hours ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

2 hours ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.