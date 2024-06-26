- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar
Public Cooperation Imperative To Eradicate Increasing Trend Of Narcotics Use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Public cooperation is imperative to weed out increasing trend of narcotics use as it has attained an alarming situation in the society, said renowned psychiatrist and expert of mental health Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Public cooperation is imperative to weed out increasing trend of narcotics use as it has attained an alarming situation in the society, said renowned psychiatrist and expert of mental health Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar.
Addressing a seminar organized by Hometown Community Foundation (HCF) in collaboration with Rehab Home and Welfare Foundation at Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in connection with World Anti Narcotics Day here on Wednesday, he said that trend of narcotics use is growing rapidly due to various reasons including social inequalities, bad manner, loose character, intolerance and family backgrounds. "Hence, we are collectively duty bound to take this issue seriously and play proactive role for overcome it on urgent basis," he added.
He especially urged the parents and teachers to concentrate on character building of young generation as they are indulging in drug addiction speedily.
Assistant Director ANF Faisalabad Region Suleman Mundal said that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) is actively performing its duties by taking strict action against drug dealers.
But it is pity that male and female students are rapidly indulging in ice intoxication which is very harmful to ruin entire abilities and capacities of the addict person within six months, he added.
Executive Director HCF Muhammad Athar said that no societal evil could be eradicated with the efforts of a single person but the role of all stakeholders including sincere cooperation of the masses is imperative to achieve this target.
First of all, the parents should keep vigil eye on the activities of their children while the teachers should focus on character building of their students in addition to decorating them with high moral values so that they could deny the use of narcotics at their own, he added.
The Rehab Center Faisalabad also arranged video and poster competition and awarded cash prizes to the position holders.
President HCF Muhammad Saleem Bulandia, Dr Faiz Muhiy-ud-Din, Dr Samreen Afzal, Dr Hasnain Chattha, Dr Muhammad Ali, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Nadeem and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious design ..
DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade
Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive e ..
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati
Rashid Khan guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct
Punjab Assembly approves Finance Bill 2024-25
Police conduct joint operation for peace in Karak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-254 minutes ago
-
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats4 minutes ago
-
Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto55 seconds ago
-
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive economy7 minutes ago
-
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati57 seconds ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Finance Bill 2024-2558 seconds ago
-
Police conduct joint operation for peace in Karak4 minutes ago
-
Session Judge inaugurates telemedicine center4 minutes ago
-
Haripur Chamber of Commerce delegation calls on Governor KP4 minutes ago
-
Drug awareness walk held in Karak4 minutes ago
-
12 WAPDA employees in Pattoki dismissed for facilitating electricity theft4 minutes ago
-
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry50 minutes ago