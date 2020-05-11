UrduPoint.com
Public Cooperation Imperative To Overcome Coronavirus Pandemic: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 09:38 PM

Public cooperation imperative to overcome coronavirus pandemic: Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that public cooperation was imperative to overcome coronavirus pandemic which had hit the entire globe badly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that public cooperation was imperative to overcome coronavirus pandemic which had hit the entire globe badly.

Addressing a meeting at Faisalabad Press Club, here, the Governor said that Pakistan was passing through a very crucial stage. He said the government had taken various steps to control coronavirus.

He said, "Coronavirus is a natural calamity and relaxation in lockdown is not meant that we have overcome it. We should collectively fight against it and people should cooperate with government at maximum extent to control this pandemic." He said that alive nations always helped their poor brethren during natural disasters."We should also recognize the severity of coronavirus and make collective efforts for overcoming it," he added.

He also appealed to the opposition to give up political differences and come on same page with the government for arrest of coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor Punjab said the government was utilizing all available resources to help lockdown-stricken people.

In this regard, he also appreciated the role of NGOs especially Sarwar Foundation which distributed ration packs worth millions of rupees among poor people.

He said there were more than 40,000 prisoners in the jails of Punjab province and he was especially paying focus on jail inmates for their protection from coronavirus. In this connection, face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and soaps had been distributed among the jail inmates, he added.

He said that potable water was also an alarming issue in Punjab where 70 percent people were suffering from water-borne diseases. He said that polluted water was also causing hepatitis and announced a water filtration plant for Faisalabad Press Club.

He also assured his full cooperation for establishment of journalists' colony in Faisalabad along with release of sufficient grant for Faisalabad Press Club.

President Faisalabad Press Club Zafar Dogar, Secretary Ali Ashfaq Hashmi and others were also present in the meeting.

