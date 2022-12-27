UrduPoint.com

'Public Cooperation Imperative To Reduce Road Accidents'

December 27, 2022

'Public cooperation imperative to reduce road accidents'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police were pasting reflectors and back-lights on vehicles to avert road accidents during dense fog.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal said that public cooperation was imperative to reduce road accident during fog.

He said that Faisalabad was experiencing severe fog these days, therefore, education unit of PHP Faisalabad region had launched a drive to paste reflectors and back lights on vehicles especially trailers and sugarcane loaded trolleys.

In this connection, the PHP teams were also educating drivers and road users to drive their vehicles actively in addition to keep their all necessary lights 'On' to avert road accidents.

He also advised the drivers to keep their trailers, truck, trolleys and othervehicles in a line and avoid sudden change of lane or overtake during fog.

The PHP police could also be called for help through helpline 1124 at any time.

