Public Cooperation Important To Fight Coronavirus: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:36 PM

Public cooperation important to fight coronavirus: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public cooperation is a must to achieve the goals of anti-coronavirus campaign.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that coronavirus had brought about socioeconomic and cultural changes in the world, and now people would have to learn to live with it by following certain precautions.

The CM said that social distancing, along with use of sanitisers and masks, was essential for safety from the virus. He said that the spread of coronavirus could be reduced if shopkeepers follow the policy of 'No mask, no service' rule. The citizens could remain safe from it and also protect the lives of their loved-ones by following necessary precautions. No one could prognosticate the longevity of the coronavirus, the CM added.

