Public Cooperation Must For Effective Traffic Management: DPO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada on Wednesday said that the public cooperation was must for an effective traffic management system.
He stated this during a meeting with Traders, Transporters, and Qingqi Rickshaw Unions held here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan which was attended by Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan, other officials, members and office-bearers of various traders’ organizations and rickshaw unions from across the district.
During the meeting, the participants shared their suggestions for controlling the increasing traffic congestion in the city.
The DPO was of the view that an effective traffic management system is not possible without public cooperation.
He instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that Qingqi rickshaws and street vendors operate within their designated routes and comply with traffic regulations.
He urged the rickshaw union representatives to enforce adherence to routes and traffic laws to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.
The DPO also advised transporters to park their vehicles at their respective bus terminals and comply with traffic rules.
Furthermore, he called on the trader community to cooperate with traffic police by discouraging illegal stalls and improper parking in marketplaces.
