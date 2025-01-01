Open Menu

Public Cooperation Must For Effective Traffic Management: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Public cooperation must for effective traffic management: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada on Wednesday said that the public cooperation was must for an effective traffic management system.

He stated this during a meeting with Traders, Transporters, and Qingqi Rickshaw Unions held here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan which was attended by Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan, other officials, members and office-bearers of various traders’ organizations and rickshaw unions from across the district.

During the meeting, the participants shared their suggestions for controlling the increasing traffic congestion in the city.

The DPO was of the view that an effective traffic management system is not possible without public cooperation.

He instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that Qingqi rickshaws and street vendors operate within their designated routes and comply with traffic regulations.

He urged the rickshaw union representatives to enforce adherence to routes and traffic laws to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

The DPO also advised transporters to park their vehicles at their respective bus terminals and comply with traffic rules.

Furthermore, he called on the trader community to cooperate with traffic police by discouraging illegal stalls and improper parking in marketplaces.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Traffic Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

57 minutes ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

1 hour ago
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

4 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan