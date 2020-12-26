Public cooperation needed to eradicate crime:DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that cooperation of public was compulsory to eradicate crime from the society

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that cooperation of public was compulsory to eradicate crime from the society.

Holding a meeting with local people to listen their complaints at his office on Saturday, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that public facilitation and protection of their lives and properties was top priority of the police as per vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani under Punjab government's open door policy.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure early justice for masses and to maintain law and order situation.

The district police officer said that open courts were being organized properly and issues of the masses were being resolved through this platform. He urged masses to play their role in eradication of crime by identifying any illegal or criminal activity around them.

On this occasion, he ordered concerned officers to resolve complaints of the people immediately on merit.