Public cooperation pivotal for effective policing: SP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi on Tuesday said that special measures were being taken to make Islamabad Police a role model for others and for this purpose public cooperation was imperative.

Addressing to an "Open Kutchery", held here at Supper Market in the area of Kohsar police station, the SP asked the citizens to identify the anti-social elements of the department especially those involved in bribery for strict disciplinary action.

He said the purpose of 'Open Kutchery' was to bridge the gap between police and public besides early redressal of complaints.

The Open Kutcherys are being organized following directions of Inspector General of Police IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed for effective interaction of police with public, he added.

The notables of the area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ulfat Arif, Station House Officer of Kohsar police station Abdul Razaaq and senior police officials from City Zone were also present on the occasion.

He said that Islamabad police were adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan "First Salute then proceed decently for good repute" (Phele Salam Phir Kalam), which was step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.