Public Cooperation Very Important For Eliminating Crimes; DPO

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) As per the orders of the Punjab government, people’s problems are being heard on a daily basis under the open door policy and steps are being taken to resolve them.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed here on Saturday listened to the problems of the people and directed the concerned officers to mark the requests and ensure their response within the allotted time. The DPO directed the Complaint Cell officers to follow up on the requests and submit a report.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible steps are being taken to improve public service delivery. Steps have been taken to facilitate the citizens by using modern technology in all police stations across the district and the problems of the people are being resolved on priority basis.

He instructed the field officers to treat citizens with good manners in case of any problem and resolve their problem as soon as possible and not make them wait unnecessarily. No citizen will be tolerated in offices or police stations. If for any reason, any problem of citizens is not resolved in police stations, citizens should come to my office without hesitation, their problems will be resolved, he said.

He further said that public cooperation was very important for eliminating crimes. Cooperate with the police to eliminate crimes and identify crimes happening around you so that timely action can be taken and criminal elements can be brought to justice, he added.

