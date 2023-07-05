(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Astore Zaid Ahmed on Wednesday has given the go-ahead to start an anti-encroachment campaign to remove all forms of encroachments from public pavements and roadways.

Deputy Commissioner said that encroachments on roads and sidewalks caused public suffering that was unendurable.

The deputy commissioner gave instructions to assistant commissioners Astor and Shounter to remove all encroachments from public walkways and key roads without any exceptions in order to prevent difficulties for the general public.