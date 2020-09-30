Public decry low quality of edibles at capital markets

Amid artificial price hike in multiple markets of the federal capital, the people Wednesday exhorted the Islamabad capital territory (ICT) administration to keep check on low quality of edibles, besides ensuring regular display of official list at every shop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Amid artificial price hike in multiple markets of the Federal capital, the people Wednesday exhorted the Islamabad capital territory (ICT) administration to keep check on low quality of edibles, besides ensuring regular display of official list at every shop.

The high priced fruits and vegetables were out of reach of the common man so many a times they were forced to buy rotten and unhygienic fruits and vegetables at discounted rates. Unhealthy and inferior daily food items had become serious threat for the health of the people.

People belonging to poor families buy these food items at low rate in an effort to manage their monthly budget. They compromised on their well being and health and purchased the inferior quality fruits and vegetables.

Muhammad Rizwan, a resident, while buying apples from a shop said that the shopkeeper took money for good quality fruit but give them inferior quality.

Complaining about the rising prices, he said shopkeepers mixed rotten fruit with the good ones while measuring the quantity.

Another citizen Akram Ali said the administration launched the application 'Durst Daam' and with the help of this app, people could know about current prices of commodities and order for home delivery.

The app was easy to use and made it convenient to buy things of one's choice, he added.

According to an official of Islamabad district administration, many people were using 'Durst Daam' application from the comfort of their homes and buying products.

Zubair Khan, another customer in a busy market of Islamabad expressed his concern at the quality of the loose milk.

He said he regularly bought milk for his children as it was important for their health and growth. Different chemicals were used in the milk which were harmful and unhygienic, he added.

The spokesman of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) told that the cases of food poisoning, gastroenteritis, diarrhea, worms infestation, typhoid, mouth ulcers and other diseases were steadily increasing because of the consumption of unhygienic food items which poor people were using because they could not afford high quality items.