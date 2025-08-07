Open Menu

Public Delegation Calls On AJK PM Anwarul At PM Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 08:30 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A local public delegation led by Minister of State Sardar Muhammad Hussain called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here Thursday to discuss their community issues. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the government has taken exemplary steps to improve the standard of living of the common man. He noted that road infrastructure has been significantly upgraded, while key reforms have been introduced in the health and education sectors.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, the Prime Minister said that collectivism has been at the core of policy-making. "We will continue our mission of public service," he affirmed and emphasized that the government has strengthened the relationship between the people and the state by enhancing quality governance through people-friendly measures and saying that, the dream of a real welfare state is becoming a reality , he maintained.

We have eradicated mafias, eliminated nepotism, and ensured that taxpayers' money is spent solely for the welfare of the people,” the Prime Minister added.He reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable development through continued public-oriented initiatives.During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the welfare measures undertaken in Mang area, the effective use of available resources, and the challenges that lie ahead.The delegation also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Mang Jassa Pir.The delegation included Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Sudhanuti Sardar Zulfiqar, Member District Council Mang Sardar Shaukat Ali, Member District Council Sher Khan Sardar Aftab, President Muslim League (N) Sub-Division Mang Sardar Shabbir, Chairman Nawab Jassi Khan Foundation Sardar Tanveer Khadim, Chairman Union Council Mang Sardar Tahir, and others.

