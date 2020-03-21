Public entry prohibited in police offices in Faisalabad

City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhry has prohibited the entry of people in offices of the police due to corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhry has prohibited the entry of people in offices of the police due to corona virus pandemic.

Police said on Saturday that general public had been asked to contact the police offices through telephone and mobile phone numbers.

The police will however continue its service as usual and people can contact the police through telephone and WhatsApp numbers 041-9200929, 041-9200621, 0300-8613502, 0333-1922401 and 0332-0649485, if they need any police help or want to get any complaint/FIR lodged against crimes, he added.