UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Entry Prohibited In Police Offices In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:36 PM

Public entry prohibited in police offices in Faisalabad

City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhry has prohibited the entry of people in offices of the police due to corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhry has prohibited the entry of people in offices of the police due to corona virus pandemic.

Police said on Saturday that general public had been asked to contact the police offices through telephone and mobile phone numbers.

The police will however continue its service as usual and people can contact the police through telephone and WhatsApp numbers 041-9200929, 041-9200621, 0300-8613502, 0333-1922401 and 0332-0649485, if they need any police help or want to get any complaint/FIR lodged against crimes, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile WhatsApp

Recent Stories

IBA VC urges students to create awareness to curt ..

3 minutes ago

Four members of a family killed in an accident in ..

3 minutes ago

Public dealing in Punjab Healthcare Commission (PH ..

3 minutes ago

794 screening process of Zaireen completed: Khamis ..

3 minutes ago

APP correspondent Chiniot dies in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

US State Department Accuses Russia of 'Malign' Act ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.