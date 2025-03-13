Open Menu

Public Facilitation Top Priority Of CM Punjab: Salma Butt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on price Control and Commodities Salma Butt said on Thursday that provision of maximum relief to low-income groups was top priority of CM Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to the media during her visit to Muzaffargarh on Thursday, she emphasized that the government was focused on controlling inflation and ensuring that essential commodities remain affordable. She claimed that the prices of vegetables and other essential food items were lower this year as compared to the previous one.

To facilitate the public during Ramadan, more than 80 Ramadan Subsidy Bazaars have been established across the province.

"Every day, 300,000 to 400,000 people benefit from these markets," she added.

The SACM mentioned that a Rs 30 billion ‘Ramazan Nighaban Package’ has been launched to provide financial assistance, through which cash aid of Rs 10,000 was being delivered directly to the doorsteps of deserving families.

She maintained that about three million families were being benefited from this relief package. She appreciated the excellent arrangements made by the district administration. She directed officers concerned to ensure stern action against profiteers and hoarders.

