Public facilities to be ensured on Eid-ul-Azha: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that public facilities will be ensured through coordination with Town Chairmen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

This he said while chairing a meeting regarding Eid-ul-Azha arrangements at the office of the Sindh Solid Waste Management board here.

The Mayor stated that timely removal of offal of sacrificial animals will be arranged, and steps are being taken to raise public awareness in order to maintain a clean and hygienic environment during Eid.

The meeting was attended by MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Tariq Ali Nizamani, Town Chairmen, relevant officers, and representatives of private cleaning companies.

The Mayor said that seven trenches are being dug for the burial of animal waste, and around 100 collection points are being established across all seven districts of Karachi.

More than 8,000 sanitary workers and additional staff will be deployed for waste collection from homes and neighborhoods, he said.

The Mayor Wahab added that, besides collecting offal, SSWMB personnel will also remove "bhalu mitti" (soft soil), which will be stored at GTS (Garbage Transfer Stations) and provided free of charge for parks and green belts upon request from TMCs.

He further said that this year, solid waste management will also distribute special bags for offal collection.

Town Chairmen will play an active role in ensuring public convenience in their respective areas so that citizens have no complaints, he said.

He emphasized that the public has high expectations from them, and they are committed to resolving the city's issues on a priority basis. The Solid Waste team must perform excellently using all available resources. Instructions were also issued to ensure proper lime sprinkling and spraying at collection points and other locations after timely offal removal from streets and neighborhoods, he said.

During the meeting. the MD of SSWMB gave a detailed briefing on Eid-ul-Aaha operations and monitoring. He explained that trenches are being dug at landfill sites in Jam Chakro, Gond Pass, and GTS Sharafi Goth for the safe burial of offal. Waste will be collected from areas, brought to collection points, and then transferred to trenches at landfill sites.

A plan has been finalized for additional vehicles and labor to operate during the five days of Eid-ul-Azha. Town Chairmen assured full cooperation with the SSWMB administration and shared issues from their respective areas.

The Mayor concluded by stating that all area-wise issues will be resolved in due course, but for now, full focus must be on the Eid-ul-Azha operation to ensure citizens face no difficulties in performing their religious duties.