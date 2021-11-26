Public fed up with opposition. says Zain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance & Revenue, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi on Friday said that people have been fed up with Pakistan Muslim League. Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) .

The PTI govt has no threat from Long March of the opposition, he said adding that people's money was spent on buying properties abroad in the past and now it is being spent on people's development.

He expressed these views while laying the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 190 millions.

Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar, Chaudhry Maqbool, Rana Sajjad Hameed, Chaudhry Shafiq Arain, Rashid Tahim, Rana Farooq, Qaiser Bhatta, Saif Kalro, Shazia Waheed Arain, Ghazal Ghazi and many others were present on the occasion.

He said that development of South Punjab was the priority of the government. In the past, the funds of this region were transferred to other districts adding that PTI government was the only government which has felt the deprivation of the people of South Punjab and has set up a separate secretariat for the people of the region.

Mr Qureshi said that the journey of development of South Punjab has started which cannot be stopped now.

"The people mandated PTI and we respect the public mandate. " he stated.

"We will do our best to promote the development of the region and alleviate the deprivations of the people." NA-157 is my home because voters sent us to the parliament ," he said.

Whatever time and resources are available, will be utilized only for the development of the constituency and people, parliamentary secretary informed.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of development projects, a large number of people paid homage to him and thanked him for initiating development projects. Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi spent a busy day in the constituency.