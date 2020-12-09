UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Public Feedback Must To Improve Police Performance'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

'Public feedback must to improve police performance'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Public feedback is must to improve the performance of police department, said SSP Operations Khahif Aslam while addressing an open court in his office here on Wednesday.

The SSP Operations heard public complaints and issued on the spot orders for redressal of the same on priority basis.

He directed the police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the arrest of criminals and provision of full security to the lives and properties of the people.

He said the provision of security was the first and foremost duty of police, therefore,no one would be allowed to sabotage peaceful atmosphere in the society.

Related Topics

Police Same Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

10 minutes ago

Etihad Airways successfully transfers Formula 1 pr ..

16 minutes ago

DJ Butt who was hired by opposition for its public ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Al FurdahDatathon ..

28 minutes ago

India is planning to launch another false flag ope ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.