'Public feedback must to improve police performance'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Public feedback is must to improve the performance of police department, said SSP Operations Khahif Aslam while addressing an open court in his office here on Wednesday.

The SSP Operations heard public complaints and issued on the spot orders for redressal of the same on priority basis.

He directed the police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the arrest of criminals and provision of full security to the lives and properties of the people.

He said the provision of security was the first and foremost duty of police, therefore,no one would be allowed to sabotage peaceful atmosphere in the society.