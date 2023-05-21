Public feedback sought to finalize 'Artificial Intelligence Policy'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has uploaded a draft of the Artificial Intelligence Policy (AIP) on its official webpage, seeking public feedback and suggestions from public and private sector organizations, academia, civil society and industry to finalize the document.

"MOITT believes in an inclusive approach for effective policy-making, therefore public sector, academia civil, society, private sector industry and the public at large are invited to provide their feedback through email (feedback.naip@moitt.gov.pak ) on draft Artificial Intelligence Policy uploaded on its website till June 16, 2023" said the ministry.

Artificial Intelligence Policy is a pivotal milestone for transforming Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy as it spells out a national strategy to establish an ecosystem necessary for AI adoption.

The policy will harness an agile framework to address different aspects of unique user journeys encompassing different market horizontals and industry verticals by ensuring the responsible use of AI.

The Ministry of IT&T is also forming a Policy Committee that will lead the policy consultation process and finalize the draft of the National AI Policy.

The Policy Committee will comprise experts from industry, academia, and government. Ministry of IT&T encourages top experts in the field of AI from Industry and Academia to become part of this Policy committee.

Experts interested in becoming part of the policy committee may send their request at feedback.naip@moitt.gov.pk along with their profile.