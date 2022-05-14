UrduPoint.com

Public Financial Management Act Will Become Law This Year: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Public Financial Management Act will become law this year: Jhagra

Minister Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said that Public Financial Management Act (PFM) is aimed for improving officials' performance in public financial management, budgeting, accounting and auditing sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Minister Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said that Public Financial Management Act (PFM) is aimed for improving officials' performance in public financial management, budgeting, accounting and auditing sectors.

In a statement , he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues on the most aspirational reform journey in the country.

He said that new Public Financial Management Act is ready and will be law by this year's budget, adding it will be the best of its kind in the country.

He said that PFM Act will not just codify existing budget procedures into law.

The Act will improve budgeting, financial management and transparency, and be bold and innovative at the same time, he added.

The Finance Minister said the officials in the�government�sectors would have to work hard to increase their competence in the financial management matters to improve the level of good governance and eliminate�corruption.

He said the�KP�government�was utilizing�all�available resources to ensure transparency in financial matters and undoing corrupt practices. The�PTI�government�would setup better governance in the province through its reforms agenda, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Same Best

Recent Stories

PTI's forced public meeting in Christian community ..

PTI's forced public meeting in Christian community's ground highly shameful: Saa ..

2 minutes ago
 India records 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more de ..

India records 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 More time requires to improve economic condition o ..

More time requires to improve economic condition of country: Wasay

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan possess amazing landscape, natural beauty ..

Pakistan possess amazing landscape, natural beauty & cultural heritage for touri ..

2 minutes ago
 UN approves Pakistan-backed resolutions calling fo ..

UN approves Pakistan-backed resolutions calling for fighting disinformation, pro ..

34 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 139 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 139 more COVID-19 deaths

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.