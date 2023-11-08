Open Menu

Public Forum Urge Prioritizing Green Energy In Political Parties’ Manifestos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Public forum urge prioritizing green energy in political parties’ Manifestos

Grow Green Network, a group of civil society organizations in Pakistan, has emphasized that political parties work collectively to resolve energy issues

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Grow Green Network, a group of civil society organizations in Pakistan, has emphasized that political parties work collectively to resolve energy issues.

In this regard, NDF Pakistan in collaboration with the Indus Consortium conducted a Public Forum “Political Engagement for Renewable Energy Acceleration in Pakistan” on Wednesday at a local Hotel here.

Representatives of political parties, academia, social activists, media and students participated in the forum. The purpose of the dialogue was to pursue political parties for the inclusion of clean energy demands in their public manifestos.

Abid Lashari President NDF, Gul Amin additional Director EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). Sabir Qureshi,. Riaz Shar and others said that the country should not rely on fossil-fuel-based energy generation projects, instead, renewable energy projects should be identified and policies should be designed for the acceleration towards such projects.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23, Pakistan has 41,000 MW of installed electricity capacity, with thermal power plants accounting for 58.8% of this capacity, primarily reliant on imported fuels, making the country energy insecure.

it was further said that the untargeted power sector subsidies, institutional constraints, and wrong policy directions have further burdened the economy with circular debt. The solution lies in immediate energy reform, including institutional overhaul and reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels, shifting towards clean energy sources.

The dialogue demanded that Pakistan pursue a climate-resilient development pathway to adapt to climate challenges and also demanded political parties support residential-scale off-grid solar PV projects in areas with limited connectivity, focusing on impoverished communities.

