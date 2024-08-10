Public-friendly sales counters set up on main roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The district administration has established public-friendly sales counters on main roads of the district to facilitate people to purchase quality fruits and vegetables.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the sales counter at Satiana Road here on Saturday and said that these counters were set up on special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. He said that the Punjab government was committed to improving the life standard of people by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

In this connection, public-friendly sales counters were established at 16 sites on main roads of Faisalabad under uniform pattern.

He said that fresh and quality vegetables and fruits would be available at these counters in addition to display of rate lists at conspicuous places for facility of the purchasers. People could purchase quality fruits and vegetables according to their choice under controlled rates at these counters, he added.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad and Deputy Officer Municipal Corporation Azmat Firdous were also present on the occasion.