Public gathering banned in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

District Administration Kohat has imposed a ban on gatherings of five or more five persons in public places under section 144 in wake of the recent militancy

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) : District Administration Kohat has imposed a ban on gatherings of five or more five persons in public places under section 144 in wake of the recent militancy.

The ban has been imposed hence forthwith for a period of thirty days and violators would be dealt with under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.