Open Menu

Public Gathering Proved Balochistan PPP's Stronghold: Zehri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Public gathering proved Balochistan PPP's stronghold: Zehri

The successful public gathering held on the occasion of the 56th Foundation Day of the Pakistan People's Party proved that the people of Balochistan considered PPP as their savior

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The successful public gathering held on the occasion of the 56th Foundation Day of the Pakistan People's Party proved that the people of Balochistan considered PPP as their savior.

In his statement issued here on Friday, District President Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that Jalsa' on November 30 was the biggest gathering in the history of Balochistan, which was the beginning of a big change in politics in the province.

He said that participation has dealt a big blow to Artificial, seasonal and self-interested politics. For those who thought that PPP's position in Balochistan was weak, yesterday's “JALSA” is a message that Pakistan PPP was the people’s party.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that after yesterday's successful “JALSA”, the zealous people of Balochistan, who loved former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were going to create a new history of Balochistan together with the Pakistan People's Party.

As Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal assured in their speech that they would end their attachment to Balochistan and the deprivations of the province, similarly the people of Balochistan should vote for the People's Party in the upcoming elections and make their beloved party successful with a huge majority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Jalsa Vote Hub November Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, energy sectors

5 minutes ago
 Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

5 minutes ago
 IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al- ..

IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al-Azizia case

2 minutes ago
 S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

2 minutes ago
 US facts prove Canadian allegations against India ..

US facts prove Canadian allegations against India for terrorism

2 minutes ago
 KP minister pledges modern road network, local job ..

KP minister pledges modern road network, local job boost for Hazara Division

2 minutes ago
Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before f ..

Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before fighting resumed: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Inflation, unemployment weigh on DR Congo leader's ..

Inflation, unemployment weigh on DR Congo leader's economic gains

1 second ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves Rs 1.38 bln for purchase o ..

Sindh Cabinet approves Rs 1.38 bln for purchase of water canons, equipment, veh ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Sindh cabinet approves Rs3.3bn for repai ..

Caretaker Sindh cabinet approves Rs3.3bn for repair of school buildings for poll ..

6 minutes ago
 King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP ..

King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP28

6 minutes ago
 Deposit Protection Corporation safeguarding 98% ba ..

Deposit Protection Corporation safeguarding 98% bank deposits

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan