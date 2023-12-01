(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The successful public gathering held on the occasion of the 56th Foundation Day of the Pakistan People's Party proved that the people of Balochistan considered PPP as their savior.

In his statement issued here on Friday, District President Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that Jalsa' on November 30 was the biggest gathering in the history of Balochistan, which was the beginning of a big change in politics in the province.

He said that participation has dealt a big blow to Artificial, seasonal and self-interested politics. For those who thought that PPP's position in Balochistan was weak, yesterday's “JALSA” is a message that Pakistan PPP was the people’s party.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that after yesterday's successful “JALSA”, the zealous people of Balochistan, who loved former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were going to create a new history of Balochistan together with the Pakistan People's Party.

As Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal assured in their speech that they would end their attachment to Balochistan and the deprivations of the province, similarly the people of Balochistan should vote for the People's Party in the upcoming elections and make their beloved party successful with a huge majority.