Public Gathering Strictly Banned: SSP Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:09 PM

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday chaired a meeting of owners of local marriage halls, restaurant and theaters to ensure preventive measures in the wake of coronavirus in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday chaired a meeting of owners of local marriage halls, restaurant and theaters to ensure preventive measures in the wake of coronavirus in the district.

He urged the owners to give priority to national interest on personal interest.

He told the meeting that business can't be more important than national interest. Coronavirus has ability of exponential spread.

Once it outbreaks then control is almost impossible, adding that avoiding gatherings are essential for the health of the people. Preventive measures against coronavirus must be voluntarily observed, SSP said.

The SSP Samo further said that due to gravity of the situation even religious gatherings are being prohibited.

"Avoiding social activities was the need of hour. Don't leave home without solid reason" he advised. He categorically said that restaurants never allowed to hold wedding events.

