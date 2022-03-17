UrduPoint.com

Public Gathering To Be Held At D-Chowk: Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 01:12 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would organise a mammoth public gathering at D-Chowk Islamabad on March 27, a senior leader of the party Ghulam Bilal Javid said

Addressing party workers here, the PTI leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise and would not yield to pressure tactics and would come up to the expectation of masses who voted his party to power.

"We are fully prepared and will reach D-Chowk and stand by the side of our leader and will offer our lives and property to save the country from the corrupted elements," he added.

Ghulam Bilal Javed asked all party workers to take provisions and prepare banners for the public gathering at the D-Chowk.

Ghulam Bilal demanded of the senior leadership of Peshawar region that a rally should be held before March 27 in Peshawar from Hayatabad Chowk to Gulbahar as preparation for the rally.

