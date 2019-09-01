Public gathering Umerkot proved people of Sindh with PTI: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad Division's leader Imran Qureshi has congratulated the people of Umerkot district for making the party's public meeting on Saturday successful.

"The people of Umerkot have proved that the people of Sindh were with the PTI," he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He noted that the minority communities live in harmony in Pakistan specially in Sindh province.

He added that Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities all condemn the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

"The Indian rulers wanted to make India a Hindu state instead of a secular state," he observed.

Qureshi bemoaned that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir were suffering from the incessant atrocities at the hands of the Indian forces.