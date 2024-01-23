Open Menu

Public Gatherings, Corner Meetings Sans Permission Banned In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Public gatherings, corner meetings sans permission banned in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), imposing a ban on aerial firing, display of arms, vehicles with tinted glasses and without permission public gatherings or corner meetings.

According to a notification issued here, the order would remain enforced for a period of 19 days i.e.

from January 23 to February 10 unless withdrawn or modified.

It has been enforced for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incident keeping in view the recent security threats.

It imposes a ban on displaying or carrying weapons, aerial firing, vehicles with tinted glasses and holding any kind of Jalsa, meetings or corner meetings without permission from the authorized institution.

Strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating this order, the notification read.

