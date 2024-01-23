Public Gatherings, Corner Meetings Sans Permission Banned In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), imposing a ban on aerial firing, display of arms, vehicles with tinted glasses and without permission public gatherings or corner meetings.
According to a notification issued here, the order would remain enforced for a period of 19 days i.e.
from January 23 to February 10 unless withdrawn or modified.
It has been enforced for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incident keeping in view the recent security threats.
It imposes a ban on displaying or carrying weapons, aerial firing, vehicles with tinted glasses and holding any kind of Jalsa, meetings or corner meetings without permission from the authorized institution.
Strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating this order, the notification read.
Recent Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC
Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence
UoT's IBLC to host national seminar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expert encourages citizens to wear masks, boost immune system to prevent spread of 'Pneumonia'7 minutes ago
-
Foggy weather forecast for city7 minutes ago
-
Wani urges Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as black day7 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of pro-claimed offenders7 minutes ago
-
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi8 minutes ago
-
10 nabbed on law violations47 minutes ago
-
Four killed in accident57 minutes ago
-
Dense fog grips parts of KP; low visibility affects traffic2 hours ago
-
Solangi condoles with Chief Editor Ausaf Group on brother's demise2 hours ago
-
Foggy, cold wave envelop various parts of country3 hours ago
-
No difficulty in tracking those involved in anti-judiciary campaign: Solangi12 hours ago
-
Act promulgated to remove heads of agriculture market committees12 hours ago