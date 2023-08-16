Open Menu

Public Gatherings, Meetings, Processions Banned For 7 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Public gatherings, meetings, processions banned for 7 days

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has strictly prohibited public gatherings, meetings and processions under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has strictly prohibited public gatherings, meetings and processions under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for district administration said here on Wednesday that after observing severe law and order situation due to the alleged incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Tehsil Jaranwala, the DC immediately imposed ban on all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests, firing, burning of any public/private buildings and such like other activities within the territorial jurisdiction of Faisalabad district.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force for 7 days, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Law And Order Jaranwala Criminals All

Recent Stories

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military per ..

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel

49 seconds ago
 KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journa ..

KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journalist murder

52 seconds ago
 Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control ri ..

Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control rising temperature, avert floods ..

4 minutes ago
 Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Infor ..

Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Elders' delegation from Kaan Mehtarzai calls on PM ..

Elders' delegation from Kaan Mehtarzai calls on PM

4 minutes ago
 PMDC's council to discuss foreign graduates' conce ..

PMDC's council to discuss foreign graduates' concerns

4 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 25 in Dominican Republic explo ..

Death toll rises to 25 in Dominican Republic explosion

4 minutes ago
 One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

18 minutes ago
 First lady for extensive awareness over timely dia ..

First lady for extensive awareness over timely diagnosis of breast cancer, remov ..

18 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecul ..

SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology

10 minutes ago
 Nine ACs transferred

Nine ACs transferred

10 minutes ago
 Pak-German health collaboration discussed

Pak-German health collaboration discussed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan