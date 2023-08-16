Public gatherings, meetings, processions banned for 7 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has strictly prohibited public gatherings, meetings and processions under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for district administration said here on Wednesday that after observing severe law and order situation due to the alleged incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Tehsil Jaranwala, the DC immediately imposed ban on all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests, firing, burning of any public/private buildings and such like other activities within the territorial jurisdiction of Faisalabad district.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force for 7 days, he added.