Public Gearing Up For Eid Festivities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

Public gearing up for Eid festivities

Festivities of Eid ul Adha including the sacred ritual to buy the animals for slaughtering in the name of Allah Almighty were getting momentum across the country as only two days are left in Eid celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Festivities of Eid ul Adha including the sacred ritual to buy the animals for slaughtering in the name of Allah Almighty were getting momentum across the country as only two days are left in Eid celebrations.

Citizens in Federal capital, enthusiastically, were getting indulge in preparations as a huge number of people especially men, women and children can be seen in the cattle markets looking for the sacrificial animal and on the roads and streets petting and tending to their animals they bought earlier.

Women were also busy visiting the markets to finalize their preparations for 'Eid cooking' alongside their dresses and accessories which they were supposed to wear when they would greet friends and relatives on Eid day.

Ayesha, a house wife and mother of two said that her children were decorating the sacrificial animals and spending maximum time with them. Having these animals around has made them forget the excitement of Eid dresses unlike Eid ul Fitar".

She said, "I have bought my Eid dress, shoes and matching jewellery earlier this month as markets will be overcrowded near Eid due to sales and discounts".

Zia ul Hassan , resident of G-8 said that buying sacrifice animals became quite difficult this Eid due to high prices of animals, however, he decided to buy animals near Eid as expected reduction starting from today.

He said it was also blessing in disguise as last year buying animal earlier and tending to it made his kids attached to the animal and they got really upset when it was sacrificed.

Majority of the animal owners have come from interior Punjab while animals from hilly areas including Sawat and Kaghan can also be seen in these markets.

Talking to APP, an animal seller Ghulam Shabbir said that despite spending huge amount of money on these animals whole years he didn't have profit this year because people were pooling in to buy cattles as goat prices were out of their range.

He said he was also helpless to sell the goats at higher prices as the cost of fodder was also high and it could not be possible to sale animals without taking profit.

Despite the higher prices, people were trying their best to perform this religious duty to gain Almighty's happiness as Muslims.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah including Palestine and Kashmir.

Afterwards the "farzandan-e-Touheed" would sacrifice their eid animals following the foot step of our Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) who by obeying the order of Allah Almighty, asked his son Prophet Hazrat Ismail (AS) for his sacrifice to which Ismail (AS) walked smilingly to the altar. The knife did not work. Prophet Hazrat Ismail (AS) survived. A sheep was slaughtered instead and since then the Muslims of the religion islam were directed to commemorate the event every year.

