Open Menu

Public Grievance Redressal Is Top Priority: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Public grievance redressal is top priority: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Friday.

During the khuli katchery, he listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns, a police spokesman told APP.

He said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, the IG said.

IG further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit./APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir All Top Merit Packaging Limited Court IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 20 ..

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

4 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

1 hour ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

1 hour ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

2 hours ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

2 hours ago
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

10 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

19 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

19 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan