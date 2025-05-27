Open Menu

Public Grievance Redressal: Open Court Held At DC Office Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The District Administration Quetta has organized an Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) at the Deputy Commissioner's Office to address public grievances and ensure prompt solutions to civic issues.

The session was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Captain (R) Meharullah Badini.

Senior officials and representatives from various departments including Health, education, WASA, PHE, QESCO, Sui Gas, Safa Quetta, Metropolitan Corporation, Irrigation Department, and assistant commissioners from all sub-divisions were present at the event.

Officials from the DC office, including registrars, sub-registrars, tehsildars, and other concerned staff, also attended to directly hear and resolve public complaints.

A large number of citizens participated in the session and submitted applications related to electricity, gas, blocked CNICs, revenue matters, sanitation, and other essential services.

On several urgent matters, DC Badini issued immediate orders to ensure on-the-spot resolution, while other cases were forwarded to the relevant departments for timely action.

DC Badini emphasized that follow-ups would be conducted on all pending applications to ensure their resolution before the next open court.

Speaking to the media, he stated that the Primary goal of such public forums was to resolve issues on a priority basis and build public trust in the district administration.

He acknowledged that Quetta, being a densely populated city, faced complex challenges but reassured citizens of the administration’s continued efforts.

He also noted that these open courts not only help restored public confidence but also enhance departmental performance.

He announced that the initiative would continue to be held regularly to ensure effective public service delivery.

