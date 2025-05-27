Public Grievance Redressal: Open Court Held At DC Office Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The District Administration Quetta has organized an Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) at the Deputy Commissioner's Office to address public grievances and ensure prompt solutions to civic issues.
The session was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Captain (R) Meharullah Badini.
Senior officials and representatives from various departments including Health, education, WASA, PHE, QESCO, Sui Gas, Safa Quetta, Metropolitan Corporation, Irrigation Department, and assistant commissioners from all sub-divisions were present at the event.
Officials from the DC office, including registrars, sub-registrars, tehsildars, and other concerned staff, also attended to directly hear and resolve public complaints.
A large number of citizens participated in the session and submitted applications related to electricity, gas, blocked CNICs, revenue matters, sanitation, and other essential services.
On several urgent matters, DC Badini issued immediate orders to ensure on-the-spot resolution, while other cases were forwarded to the relevant departments for timely action.
DC Badini emphasized that follow-ups would be conducted on all pending applications to ensure their resolution before the next open court.
Speaking to the media, he stated that the Primary goal of such public forums was to resolve issues on a priority basis and build public trust in the district administration.
He acknowledged that Quetta, being a densely populated city, faced complex challenges but reassured citizens of the administration’s continued efforts.
He also noted that these open courts not only help restored public confidence but also enhance departmental performance.
He announced that the initiative would continue to be held regularly to ensure effective public service delivery.
Recent Stories
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public grievance redressal: Open Court held at DC office Quetta50 seconds ago
-
KU holds reference meeting for late Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch53 seconds ago
-
Symposium on Cutaneous Leishmaniasis unites leading experts to tackle skin disfiguring disease56 seconds ago
-
AAC conducted field inspections in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Peoples Lawyers Forum played leading role in struggle for strengthening democracy: Khalid Bobby11 minutes ago
-
Sport dept extend financial assistance to 116 deserving players11 minutes ago
-
Senate body briefed on PR projects, urges timely completion track upgrades11 minutes ago
-
AC Abdul Hameed Kurai promoted from Grade 17 to Grade 1811 minutes ago
-
Int’l moot on Quality Teacher Education concludes at AIOU21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks Youm-e-Takbeer by celebrating peaceful applications of nuclear technology31 minutes ago
-
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 1836 minutes ago
-
Veterans hail Pakistan’s military victory, praise Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s leadership41 minutes ago