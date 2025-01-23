Public Grievances Addressed At Khuli Kutchery In Sholgara Bankad
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) As part of the provincial government's public outreach agenda a Khuli Kacheri was organized at Government Primary school Sholgara Bankad following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mahmood.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Lower Kohistan Arshad Abbasi chaired the Khuli Kacheri as part of the provincial government's public outreach agenda and witnessed significant public participation.
Citizens raised various concerns and complaints, which were thoroughly reviewed by district officers present at the session.
Several issues were resolved on the spot, while others were forwarded to the relevant departments for further action.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner General assured the public that their grievances would be addressed on a priority basis in accordance with the law.
Local residents expressed their gratitude for the initiative, appreciating the administration's efforts to reach out to remote areas and listen to public issues. To ensure accountability, a follow-up review meeting will be convened to assess the progress made in resolving the highlighted issues.
T
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public grievances addressed at Khuli Kutchery in Sholgara Bankad4 minutes ago
-
CEO education stresses character building of students in schools4 minutes ago
-
Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on Jan 2813 minutes ago
-
Podiatrist advocates for quarterly medicated pedicure to prevent foot issues24 minutes ago
-
BHUs’ up gradation continues in district34 minutes ago
-
A young trailblazer from Mohmand excels on an Int'l stage34 minutes ago
-
PITB hosts NCSC delegation54 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, weapons recovered54 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 1 injured in Hafizabad accident1 hour ago
-
‘Car lifter’ killed in encounter with police1 hour ago
-
Collective efforts stressed to control spread of diabetes1 hour ago
-
Accused held after encounter1 hour ago