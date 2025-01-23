Open Menu

Public Grievances Addressed At Khuli Kutchery In Sholgara Bankad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) As part of the provincial government's public outreach agenda a Khuli Kacheri was organized at Government Primary school Sholgara Bankad following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mahmood.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Lower Kohistan Arshad Abbasi chaired the Khuli Kacheri as part of the provincial government's public outreach agenda and witnessed significant public participation.

Citizens raised various concerns and complaints, which were thoroughly reviewed by district officers present at the session.

Several issues were resolved on the spot, while others were forwarded to the relevant departments for further action.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General assured the public that their grievances would be addressed on a priority basis in accordance with the law.

Local residents expressed their gratitude for the initiative, appreciating the administration's efforts to reach out to remote areas and listen to public issues. To ensure accountability, a follow-up review meeting will be convened to assess the progress made in resolving the highlighted issues.

