Public Grievances Addressed: DIG Islamabad Holds Khuli Katchery
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza reaffirmed the Islamabad Police's commitment to addressing public grievances on priority during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held on Sunday.
A public relations officer told APP that the DIG Raza expressed these views while listening to complaints and issues raised by both citizens and police officers during the session.
He said during the Khuli Kachehri, DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.
Raza also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
DIG Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
DIG emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems.
The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
APP-rzr-mkz
