Open Menu

Public Grievances Addressed: DIG Islamabad Holds Khuli Katchery

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Public grievances addressed: DIG Islamabad holds khuli katchery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza reaffirmed the Islamabad Police's commitment to addressing public grievances on priority during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that the DIG Raza expressed these views while listening to complaints and issues raised by both citizens and police officers during the session.

He said during the Khuli Kachehri, DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

Raza also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

DIG Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

DIG emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems.

The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Resolution Police Sunday Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

57 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

57 minutes ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

58 minutes ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

58 minutes ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

58 minutes ago
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at ..

Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..

58 minutes ago
 Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over ..

Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US

58 minutes ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..

59 minutes ago
 3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwest ..

3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea

59 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, ..

Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four

59 minutes ago
 S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models ..

S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan