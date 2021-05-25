Public grievances be addressed on priority: DPO

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar addressed an open court at Police Service Centre (PSC) Chiniot on Monday.

The DPO gave patient hearing to public grievances and issued directives to concerned officers to resolve the issues on priority.

He stated that the basic purpose of such open courts (khuli kutchery) was to ensure early redressal of people's grievances at their doorsteps."Provision of fair treatment is top priority of police department and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard", he addedHe directed the Complaints Cell to get feedback from people on applications marked to various police stations.