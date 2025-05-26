Open Menu

Public Grievances Heard

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Public grievances heard

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Advisor (Incharge) of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Gujranwala Shahid Latif Khan heard public complaints at the General Post Office (GPO) Sialkot.

Officers from various departments and citizens were present in large numbers. He issued necessary instructions to officers concerned to resolve public issues promptly and effectively.

He strongly reprimanded officers who participated unprepared and without seriousness and warned that such behavior would not be tolerated in future. He also emphasized that departmental representation should be by only the responsible and authorized officers at the hearing of public complaints.

Describing the representation of small-scale employees as inappropriate, he directed to ensure the presence of only authorized officers in future.

Shahid Latif Khan said that the mission of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat is to provide quick, cheap and effective justice to the people at their doorstep and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the Senior Incharge Officer of the GPO Office Sajjad Haider, Shahid Noor for the excellent arrangements for the hearing at the GPO Sialkot and for the excellent arrangements made by the visitors in the heat and for providing them with drinks.

The public also expressed satisfaction with the prompt notice of complaints and orders.

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority f ..

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities

7 minutes ago
 e& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI G ..

E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'

7 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

22 minutes ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

22 minutes ago
 Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remai ..

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreig ..

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..

37 minutes ago
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

52 minutes ago
 From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan