Public grievances heard

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Advisor (Incharge) of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Gujranwala Shahid Latif Khan heard public complaints at the General Post Office (GPO) Sialkot.

Officers from various departments and citizens were present in large numbers. He issued necessary instructions to officers concerned to resolve public issues promptly and effectively.

He strongly reprimanded officers who participated unprepared and without seriousness and warned that such behavior would not be tolerated in future. He also emphasized that departmental representation should be by only the responsible and authorized officers at the hearing of public complaints.

Describing the representation of small-scale employees as inappropriate, he directed to ensure the presence of only authorized officers in future.

Shahid Latif Khan said that the mission of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat is to provide quick, cheap and effective justice to the people at their doorstep and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the Senior Incharge Officer of the GPO Office Sajjad Haider, Shahid Noor for the excellent arrangements for the hearing at the GPO Sialkot and for the excellent arrangements made by the visitors in the heat and for providing them with drinks.

The public also expressed satisfaction with the prompt notice of complaints and orders.