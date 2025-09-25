Public grievances to be addressed within available resources: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that genuine public grievances would be resolved within the available resources through practical measures rather than symbolic actions.

Addressing an open court in Jaranwala here on Thursday, he said that the open courts were being organized at Tehsil level to ensure grassroots-level redressal of public problems.

He said that Jaranwala is an important metropolis and its structure would be upgraded by providing all basic and modern facilities at doorsteps of the masses.

He mentioned substantial progress being made in Jaranwala and said that development projects worth Rs.8 billion are under execution.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has provided a special package of Rs.4.2 billion for Jaranwala under which streets would be brick-lined and sewerage systems would be installed in this metropolis.

He mentioned another major project and said that it would be completed with six to eight months with an estimated cost of Rs.3 billion.

Highlighting seriousness of the administration, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that complaints regarding the Revenue and Local Government departments were being given priority. He stressed that measures being taken were practical, not cosmetic, and would be closely monitored.

He confirmed that some complaints against officers had been referred to anti-corruption, some to the AC Jaranwala while others were being addressed directly under his supervision. He assured that complainants would be kept updated on the progress of their cases.

On the matter of transportation, the Divisional Commissioner sadi that extending Faisalabad’s electric bus routes to Jaranwala was not feasible, but the city would be provided with its own transport system to meet the needs of thousands of students and commuters traveling daily to Faisalabad. Proposals from concerned departments had been received and hinted at inaugurating a new transport system in his next visit, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Aurangzaib Goraya briefed the divisional commissioner about ongoing schemes including a public library and several other initiatives soon to be visible on the ground.

Earlier, the open court in Jaranwala witnessed participation of more than 350 complainants who raised issues related to police and local government departments.

The Divisional Commissioner personally walked up to the citizens to listen to their grievances. Out of 236 petitions received, he issued immediate orders for redressal on 34 cases while referring others to relevant departments with directions for strict follow-up.

Similarly, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar personally heard 115 complaints and directed police officers to provide instant relief.

During visit, Divisional Commissioner also inspected Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala following complaints about healthcare services.

He visited emergency and other wards and inquired after patients. He instructed the Medical Superintendent to improve facilities without delay.