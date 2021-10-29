UrduPoint.com

Public Grievances To Be Resolved On Priority: MNA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:51 PM

Public grievances to be resolved on priority: MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Alia Hamza Friday said the opposition is doing agitating politics to distract the government's intention from public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Alia Hamza Friday said the opposition is doing agitating politics to distract the government's intention from public issues.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in rule of law and transparency and well aware of public grievances which would be solved on priority basis, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the opposition parties have been exposed badly by pursuing personal interests rather of solving people problems and people were also well mature enough to encompassed, how they came into power in the past by using undemocratic ways.

Alia Hamza said due to prudent policies of the government exports have been significantly increased at record level and was also trying hard to control price hike in the country.

She said all institution were on the same page with the government on all important matters including security matters.

