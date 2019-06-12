Public grievances to be solved on priority: DPO

Abdul Ghaffar Qaiserani held an open court at City Police Station here on Wednesday, on the special direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura, District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur

Qaiserani listened public grievances and issued directive to concerned officers to resolve the problems at the earliest.

He ensured that open court would be held every Tuesday at 11 pm in DSP Office Chunian while at 2 pm at DSP Office Patoki.

DPO said that the basic purpose of these open courts was early resolution of public grievances at their doorsteps and provide speedy justice.

Provision of justice was the top most priority of police department and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard, he added.