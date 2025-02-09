Public hails govt' s pro people policies like decrease in inflation ratte , e-bike scheme, scholarship programs: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The government's initiatives and positive economic trends have drawn appreciation from people across the board, including students, who welcome the decrease in inflation rate, e-bike scheme and scholarship programs.

"I am really happy to find the prices of vegetables and fruits coming down," said a housewife shopping at the weekly bazaar in Islamabad, adding, the government's efforts to control inflation are really paying off."

"The prices of pulses and grains have also come down significantly," said another housewife shopping at the weekly bazaar in Lahore. "I am really grateful to the government for taking steps to control inflation."

Students have also hailed the government's scholarship and laptop schemes. "I am really grateful to the government for providing me with a laptop," said a student at Punjab University.

"It has really helped me with my studies."

"I was struggling to afford a laptop, but thanks to the government's scheme, I now have one," said a student at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET). "It has really improved my learning experience."

"I am thrilled with the e-bike scheme, it is a great initiative for students like me," said Ayesha, a student from Lahore. "The decrease in inflation rate has also helped my family manage expenses better."

The sentiment is echoed by a student from Multan, who said, "The scholarship program initiated by PML-N led government has been a huge help for me. I can now focus on my studies without worrying about finances."

In Faisalabad, a shopkeeper also said, "The decrease in inflation rate has increased sales at my shop. People are now more confident to spend."

Similarly, in Gujranwala, a student commented that the e-bike scheme has been a blessing for my son, adding, she can now travel to university safely.

"The government's efforts to control inflation are really appreciable," said Haji Muhammad, a trader at the weekly bazaar in Lahore. "We hope that they will continue to take steps to stabilize the economy."